Tropical Storm Chantal downgraded to tropical depression

The third named storm of the Atlantic season made landfall at about 4 a.m.

Tropical Storm Chantal has now been downgraded to a tropical depression after making landfall early Sunday.

The storm made landfall near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. Its maximum sustained winds have since decreased to 35 mph. Chantal is currently moving to the north at 9 mph.

As of 11 a.m. ET, the center of Chantal was about 20 miles to the southwest of Lumberton, North Carolina, or about 80 miles west of Wilmington, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.

All tropical storm warnings have been discontinued and the storm is expected to dissipate later today.

About an hour after making landfall at around 4 a.m. ET Chantal had weakened, with sustained winds then of up to 50 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms from Chantal's outer bands continue to impact portions of inland South and North Carolina, with the more concentrated showers and thunderstorms from Chantal's inner bands moving from the South and North Carolina coastline inland.

The tropical storm watch has been discontinued from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina, including Charleston.

The storm is forecast to produce scattered showers, and some areas will see heavy rain and gusty winds from thunderstorms throughout the day.

Flood watches remain in effect at least until Sunday night from Myrtle Beach to the west of Wilmington, North Carolina. Flood watches are expected to extend into parts of inland North Carolina, including Fayetteville and Raleigh, until Monday.

Chantal, the third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, was forecast to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to portions of the eastern Carolinas, with isolated amounts of up to 6 inches that could cause flash flooding.

Thunderstorms from the bands of Chantal may also produce isolated tornadoes, as well as lightning and gusty winds.

The storm was also expected to bring minor storm surges to parts of the Carolina coastline, with between 1 to 3 feet of storm surge possible during high tide for coastal areas under the tropical storm warnings.