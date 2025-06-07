CA leaders respond to Trump administration's expected funding cuts to UC, CSU

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's the next round of Trump versus California: what could the White House be about to cut?

So far, there is no official word from the White House about the cuts, but many believe the state is being targeted due to its policies.

Federal funding for University of California and Cal State schools might be on the chopping block. It's expected to be a big blow to the Golden State and the Bay Area.

And, the pushback is already coming in from the state's top Democrats.

Sean Randolph is the senior director of Bay Area Council Economic Institute.

"The technology we produce for the U.S. and the world, a lot of that is rooted in basic science and scientific research, and a lot of that is at the University of California," Randolph said.

Our local universities receive big bucks from the federal government.

"Last year, UC received $2.6 billion in federal research funding just from the National Institutes of Health. UCSF is the second largest recipient of NIH funding in the United States after Johns Hopkins University," Randolph said.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi released a statement Friday, saying: "My office is engaging local and state partners in preparing for all possible scenarios. Whatever cruel crusade the President may announce against California, we will fight back."

San Mateo County Supervisor Jackie Speier says cutting federal funding for local universities would set us back by 15 years in terms of research value.

"I was proud to represent UCSF for almost 35 years in both the legislature and in Congress. They have done extraordinary research in saving lives, and be able to extend lives. Really doing breaking therapies and cancer research. My brother, frankly, was one of the recipients of breakthrough research. He's alive today. He probably would have died five years ago without the benefit of that research," Speier said.

State Senator Scott Wiener said the Trump Administration is targeting University of California and other universities because of the state's policies.

"Because we have refused to dehumanize trans young people, that they are going to come after our federal education funding," Wiener said. "They will try to take money from us, and we are prepared to fight them."

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom posted on X, saying: "Californians pay the bills for the federal government. We pay over $80 billion dollars more in taxes than we get back. Maybe it's time to cut that off @realDonaldTrump."