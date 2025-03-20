UC to freeze hiring systemwide, citing Trump threats and possible budget cuts

The University of California will soon freeze hiring systemwide as it prepares for possible budget cuts at both the state and federal levels, President Michael Drake announced Wednesday.

Drake said the freeze would be implemented "to help the university manage its costs and conserve funds." He announced the plan at the system's board of regents meeting.

UC will join a number of universities across the country that have implemented hiring freezes amid the Trump administration's threats to cut university funding. Other universities that have announced hiring freezes include Harvard University, Stanford University and North Carolina State University.

Drake said the "potential freezing or decreasing of federal contracts and grants" would have a "particularly profound effect" on UC. He noted the university has long "partnered closely" with the National Institutes of Health, which is the largest funder of UC research.

Drake also pointed out that the university is preparing for a state budget cut of nearly 8% this year, which would further exacerbate UC's budget challenges.

In addition to the hiring freeze, Drake said he was directing "every UC location" to implement additional cost-saving measures, though he didn't say what those would entail.

"Because every UC location is different, these plans will vary accordingly," Drake said.