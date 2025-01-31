Cal State budget crisis could impact campuses statewide

The California State University Board of Trustees and its committees this week addressed proposed reductions that would impact all 23 campuses.

The California State University Board of Trustees and its committees this week addressed proposed reductions that would impact all 23 campuses.

The California State University Board of Trustees and its committees this week addressed proposed reductions that would impact all 23 campuses.

The California State University Board of Trustees and its committees this week addressed proposed reductions that would impact all 23 campuses.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- This week, the California State University Board of Trustees and its committees addressed proposed reductions that would impact all 23 campuses.

Trustee Julia Lopez said the dramatic budget cuts and decision Sonoma State is facing is just first one we've heard about.

"Sonoma was just the first that's made the headlines, you're going to hear a lot more of these stories across the state," Lopez said.

With the governor's budget proposal, the CSU system faces a nearly 8% cut to its general fund -- that's $375 million of state support.

In a presentation, the finance committee addressed how CSUs have already tightened their belt; 1,430 course sections were eliminated in one year by seven universities between the fall of 2023 and 2024.

MORE: Hundreds rally at Sonoma State against cuts ahead of virtual town hall with university president

Two university presidents addressed past and current budget gaps.

Interim President of Sonoma State Emily Cutrer said two cuts have the greatest impact, the first is the elimination of 23 degree programs.

"The most controversial part of what we're doing, is the elimination of NCAA Division II intercollegiate athletics," Cutrer said.

Overall, the CSU is predicting a budget shortfall of $400-800 million next academic year.

At San Jose State University, enrollment has improved, but the campus still has its challenges.

MORE: California State University system could face $1 billion budget deficit, report says

Ariana Lacson is the student body president at San Jose State.

"What this looks like is going through the different divisions trying to see where we could reallocate some money," Lacson said.

San Jose State released this statement:

The state's financial outlook is challenging for SJSU. The CSU is anticipating an 8% reduction in state funding for 2025-26. SJSU's net reduction will likely be between 2.5 - 4% and we'll discuss this in detail with our community at a Budget Town Hall on March 10th.

"Higher education needs to be at the forefront of more priorities we build our future leaders here," Lacson said.