Trump getting comfortable with strikes on Iran's nuclear facility, source says

Congressional Democrats are calling for an act of Congress before the U.S. possibly gets involved in the Israel-Iran conflict.

President Donald Trump is getting comfortable with the idea of taking out Iran's Fordo nuclear facility, a source familiar with the intelligence told ABC News.

It would not be just one strike on the facility, it would be several, the source said. There is now a movement to get ready for this, the source added.

There has been no response from the Iranians regarding ongoing nuclear talks, likely because of the way Trump demanded an unconditional surrender.

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before a flag pole is installed on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Trump is trying to engage the MAGA base with Vice President JD Vance to see what their reaction would be to American strikes against Iran.

The president has been briefed on security at the U.S. Army bases, since they could be incredibly vulnerable to retaliation from Iran.

The president's position on a potential attack comes as the Israelis discovered that they did not take out all air defenses in Iran as they had previously thought, adding to concern.

Trump approved of Iran attack plans, but hasn't made any final decision: Sources

Following a meeting in the Situation Room on Tuesday, President Trump told top advisers that he approved of attack plans for Iran that were presented to him, but said he was waiting to see if Iran would be willing to discuss ending their nuclear program, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The news of the attack plan approval was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Trump has not made any final decision on the United States' involvement and he has yet to decide whether or not to give a final order and go through with the readied attack plans.

"As President Trump said himself today, all options remain on the table," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

As ABC News has reported, multiple sources have said that the president has been presented a range of options by his national security team that he is considering, including using U.S. military assets to strike Iranian nuclear facilities.