Trump moves to eliminate Presidio Trust, calling agency 'unnecessary' in latest executive order

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Trump has issued an executive order to eliminate the Presidio Trust, one of San Francisco's most iconic landmarks.

It is the federal agency created in 1996 that manages the historic park which dates back centuries, and once served as a military post.

The order says the agency is "unnecessary."

In 2023, then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a $200 million federal grant to help with the upkeep and to preserve one of the city's most scenic and treasured parks.

Her office put out this statement:

"The Presidio Trust is statutory, and it has been protected from assaults over time by its statutory strength. We will be carefully reviewing the language of the President's executive order and its purpose."