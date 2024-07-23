Trump supporters say their banners over Bay Area freeway are being unfairly targeted

Some Trump supporters in the East Bay claim they're being illegally forced to remove flags and signs from above Highway 24.

Some Trump supporters in the East Bay claim they're being illegally forced to remove flags and signs from above Highway 24.

Some Trump supporters in the East Bay claim they're being illegally forced to remove flags and signs from above Highway 24.

Some Trump supporters in the East Bay claim they're being illegally forced to remove flags and signs from above Highway 24.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Some Trump supporters in the East Bay claim they're being illegally forced to remove flags and signs from above Highway 24.

Lisa Disbrow with Patriots of Contra Costa shared videos with ABC7 News of her encounter with Caltrans when she was told to remove American flags and Trump signs on the El Curtola Blvd. overpass over Highway 24 in Lafayette. That overpass has become popular with groups hoping to engage motorists. But this year, signs were posted on the bridge stating it is unlawful to affix, post or leave flags, signs or banners.

"The sign is an intimidation strategy. It is meant to look legal and authoritative," Disbrow said.

MORE: 'Decry the violence': Bay Area residents condemn Donald Trump assassination attempt

Disbrow says she's been told to take down the flags seven times since Memorial Day because the state agencies fielded complaints.

"Why is it that only Patriots of Contra Costa and MAGA groups have been removed?" She said. "Then why can the Jews come up at 4 o' clock to 6:30 and put theirs up? Why can Hamas and Palestinians put theirs up? Why can other groups put theirs up? My first amendment doesn't evaporate because you don't like it."

But Caltrans responded to the accusations with a statement saying: "Caltrans is content neutral... posting of messages or objects on overpasses or fencing creates a distraction for motorists."

MORE: New CA bill would double penalties for protestors who obstruct traffic, highways

CHP went on to say, "It is illegal to attach or otherwise hang any sort of sign or banner on an overpass fence. It is not illegal to stand there holding the same sign or banner."

Unless, they said it creates "an unsafe condition for the freeway below."

The City of Lafayette said they are abiding by state policy.

Meanwhile, Disbrow vows to continue putting up flags and banners.