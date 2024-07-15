'Decry the violence': Bay Area residents condemn Donald Trump assassination attempt

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There were prayers for healing and unity at Bay Area Sunday church services, following the assassination attempt on former President Trump's life. Most everyone is denouncing the violence.

A time for prayer and reflection at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral.

Reverend Anna Rossi paused for a moment of silence for the welfare of the nation, following Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Trump and the death of a campaign supporter.

"We decry the violence that took place, and we mourn the loss of life," Rossi said.

Church leaders called for healing and unity.

"Violence of any kind, but most especially political violence is not a way to heal society, and we are a society that desperately needs healing," Rossi said.

Congregation members condemned the violence and sent Trump good wishes.

"I will pray for his well-being today at Grace and hope everything works out well for him," said Robert Beadle.

Christopher Obbanya came to church, hoping gun violence across the nation will stop.

"Here now an ex-president is being shot, that lawlessness needs to stop," Obbanya said.

In the East Bay, Trump supporters were out early Sunday morning in Lafayette waving flags on a Highway 24 overpass.

"So we're out here in support of President Trump, obviously what a tragedy that anyone would want to take another person's life. Nobody wants to bring violence into a political decision," said Lisa Disbrow from Patriots of Contra Costa.