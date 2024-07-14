Bay Area political leaders, experts react to assassination attempt at Donald Trump rally

Reaction is pouring in from all over the Bay Area and from both sides of the political aisle following assassination attempt at Donald Trump's rally.

Reaction is pouring in from all over the Bay Area and from both sides of the political aisle following assassination attempt at Donald Trump's rally.

Reaction is pouring in from all over the Bay Area and from both sides of the political aisle following assassination attempt at Donald Trump's rally.

Reaction is pouring in from all over the Bay Area and from both sides of the political aisle following assassination attempt at Donald Trump's rally.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Reaction is pouring in from all over the Bay Area and from both sides of the political aisle following an assassination attempt at former President Donald Trump's rally on Saturday.

ABC7 talked to local leaders and experts to get their assessment of Saturday's shocking events.

"Violence has never been the answer. Violence is not the answer. Violence will never be the answer," said Representative Eric Swawell (D-California).

Bay Area congressman Eric Swalwell, himself a victim of political threats, reaching across the political divide condemning what appears to be an attempt to assassinate former president Donald trump. And warning against threats of retaliation.

"To anyone who is seeking to use this for any political benefit, I urge you not to do that. That unity must be the antidote in a moment like this," he said.

MORE: FBI identifies 20-year-old as suspect in Trump rally shooting

"Desperation. This is a desperation move. It's very tragic," said Lisa Disbrow, a Moraga resident and longtime Trump loyalist. She has organized rallies at the 680 overpass in Lafayette. She says she sees the shooting as the outcome of an escalation in political polarization.

"As President Trump was walking off the platform, he put his fist up, and said, 'fight!' and that's exactly - we need to fight in the political realm, not with bullets. Not with fists," she said.

MORE: Victim identified after assassination attempt against Trump | LIVE

"Been a build up to something like this for some time," said John Dennis, Chairman, San Francisco Republican Party.

He said he has had threats made against him as well. He is calling on both sides to forcefully condemn what happened. He's critical of how democrats portray the former president.

"The Russia hoax. The bleach hoax. And all this nonsense. And basically call him a dictator in waiting, despite the fact that he served as the president of the united states. We need to cut that back," he said.

Melinda Jackson is professor political science at San Jose State University. She says political polarization has been leading to political demonization for years.

"He has the best security in the world surrounding him. So the fact that someone was able to take a shot, at President Trump, at a political rally is pretty surprising and disturbing for sure," she said.

MORE: Suspect in Trump assassination attempt had registered as Republican but motive unknown

Jackson points to the attacks on Nancy Pelosi's husband and the attempted kidnapping of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as other examples of escalating violence. But, she thinks it's too early to determine what the political impact be. Especially with undecided voters.

"He has a history, certainly of sometimes, you know, violent rhetoric, or rhetoric that seems to support violence. And if that happens, then I think some voters could certainly be turned off," she said.