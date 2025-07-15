24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

UC Berkeley chancellor testifies in front of House committee over antisemitism

KGO logo
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 1:44PM
Track real-time weather conditions in SF Bay Area
LIVE: Track Bay Area weather conditions

Washington, D.C. (KGO) -- UC Berkeley's chancellor will be facing lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday over claims of antisemitism on campus.

Chancellor Rich Lyons will appear before the Education and Workforce Committee along with leaders from Georgetown and the City University of New York.

Grillings by Republicans on that committee have led to multiple university presidents resigning amid allegations of antisemitism during pro-Palestinian protests.

UC Berkeley is facing several investigations by the Trump administration.

A spokesperson says the university is committed to combating antisemitism, and the chancellor will testify to that effect.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW