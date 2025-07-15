UC Berkeley chancellor testifies in front of House committee over antisemitism

Washington, D.C. (KGO) -- UC Berkeley's chancellor will be facing lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday over claims of antisemitism on campus.

Chancellor Rich Lyons will appear before the Education and Workforce Committee along with leaders from Georgetown and the City University of New York.

Grillings by Republicans on that committee have led to multiple university presidents resigning amid allegations of antisemitism during pro-Palestinian protests.

UC Berkeley is facing several investigations by the Trump administration.

A spokesperson says the university is committed to combating antisemitism, and the chancellor will testify to that effect.