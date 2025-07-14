The interactive SDCC experience gives guests a new look at the upcoming "Alien: Earth" series, debuting this summer on Hulu.

This UFO wreckage site gives San Diego Comic Con attendees a look at 'Alien: Earth'

LOS ANGELES -- San Diego Comic-Con becomes ground zero for an immersive encounter with a crashed UFO that houses never-before-seen alien specimens.

First unveiled at SXSW, the mysterious UFO wreckage is back — this time inviting attendees of Comic-Con to board "The Wreckage," offering a first look at FX Networks' upcoming series, "Alien: Earth."

The series is part of the sci-fi thriller "Alien" franchise, and premieres this summer on Hulu.

Just like in the show, the mysterious UFO wreckage draws the attention of onlookers, who can embark on an exploratory mission through the landing site.

By day, dive into the wreckage and check out rare alien specimens. At night, brace yourself for "The Wreckage: Code Red," a thrilling challenge for the fearless.

It will be open during the following hours for those 18+:

Thursday, July 24th

The Wreckage: 11am - 4pm

The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30pm - 8pm

Friday, July 25th

The Wreckage: 10am - 4pm

The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30pm - 10pm

Saturday, July 26th

The Wreckage: 10am - 4pm

The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30pm - 10pm

Sunday, July 27th

The Wreckage: 11am - 3pm

Entry is first come/first serve.

FX's Prodigy Corp Drop Site lets fans sign up as FX Insiders for exclusive swag and a first look at the upcoming "Alien: Earth" VR experience.

Hours for the Prodigy Corp Drop Site are:

Thursday, July 24th - 11am - 4pm

Friday, July 25th - 10am - 4pm

Saturday, July 26th - 10am - 4pm

Sunday, July 27th - 11am - 3pm

Attendees can also grab exclusive in-world drinks from a special vending machine, made just for the con in partnership with Chai.

The complete "Alien" franchise is available to stream on Hulu. "Alien: Earth" premieres August 12, 2025 on FX and Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX Networks, Hulu and this ABC station.