Unhoused advocates sue Fremont over encampment ban

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A coalition of homeless advocates are suing the city of Fremont. The goal is to stop the city's new ban on camping and aiding homeless encampments.

Attorney Anthony Prince with California Homeless Union, legal experts and other plaintiffs held a virtual press conference on Friday evening.

"There's approximately 75 cities in the state of California, that are either considering or already enacted ordinances similar," Prince said.

The 62-page lawsuit includes roughly 25 unions from up and down the state.

"And we will go forward with our motion to seek a restraining order and that will go in front of the court," Prince said.

The suit points out in the ordinance "To Camp is defined so broadly that it includes not only placing, pitching or occupying tents... but the act of living outdoors."

"I bring out tents to people and blankets. So in many places, in many places that's becoming illegal," Powelson said.

Robbie Powelson's organization is one of the plaintiffs in the case.

Based in the North Bay, Powelson is an unhoused advocate and said housing insecurity has always affected him personally.

In 2023, he had a court victory against the city of San Rafael to stop the planned eviction of campers.

He said Fremont's ordinance is a public health emergency.

"Fundamentally when you're unhoused that's about, the laws that protect you that's the laws that protect the human body. Because when you're unhoused that's what you really have - just your humanity. And you're not protected by ownership of property," Powelson said.

A spokesperson with the city of Fremont says they cannot comment on pending litigation.

City council will review changes to the ordinance on March 18.