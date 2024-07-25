Step inside unique SF 'museum' home for sale full of medieval artifacts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A one-of-a-kind home is up for sale in San Francisco. Many say it's more like a museum than a house.

The home on Portola Drive was owned by a Roman Catholic priest born in Cuba. It is chock-full of all sorts of artifacts.

Step inside the home and you will be utterly amazed--maybe even overwhelmed by an extensive collection.

"He likes swords and dragons and basically anything medieval," listing agent Charlie Maden said about the owner.

"When the auctioneer came by to appraise the home, he made a beeline for these two and said these were the real deal," Maden said about the medieval swords hanging on the wall.

The 3-bedroom, 2-bath Spanish Mediterranean home is now for sale.

"It's listed at $1.2--- $1,195,000 dollars," Maden said.

The home looks and feels a lot like a museum.

"Some things are real treasures and some things are appealing," Maden said.

There is stained glass, suits of armor, and goblets.

Then, there are the ornate bathroom fixtures.

"All of his friends know about it. They all come and make a beeline and ask if it's still here," Maden said about the toilet seat in one of the bathrooms.

The home belonged to a priest, Rev. Guillermo Rodriguez.

Rev. Rodriguez died peacefully in his sleep at his home in April. According to Rodriguez Trust, all of his things were to stay in his home until it was sold.

"He wanted the house when it's sold, showing all of his possessions that people could see them," Maden said.

Rev. Rodriguez was a Renaissance man who spoke six languages and was a master artist and painter.

"Father Rodriguez came to the United States in the 1960s and then to San Francisco. He didn't start working as a priest right away. But he started painting and started selling his paintings and was very successful and was able to buy this house. Every year he'd go to Europe, see things he liked, and bring them back," said Maden.

He served the Archdiocese of San Francisco for nearly 30 years.

The Archdiocese released this statement saying:

"Father Guillermo Rodriguez lived an extraordinary life of service, extending the hand of Jesus to the needy throughout San Francisco until his death in April at 93...This remarkable priest had a wonderful sense of humor and lived by the motto, 'The greatest sin of all is wasting time.'"

Maden and friends also noted that Rev. Rodriguez wore a beret, used a walking stick, and drove a convertible Maza Miata.

Some say Rev. Rodriguez's home is a reflection of his love for life and his wonderful sense of humor.

The art and artifacts will be sold in an estate sale and Maden says the religious items that have not been bequeathed will be donated.