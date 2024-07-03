Iconic LGBTQ+ resort in Sonoma County goes on sale for $4.5 million

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, an iconic piece of LGBTQ history is now for sale in Sonoma County. One of the last remaining LGBTQ resorts in Guerneville is on the market.

The sale of the Russian River Resort comes as the busy tourist season is heating up. Trustees hope new owners will keep the property as a getaway for queer clientele.

"I'm going to give you a tour of the R3 resort on the Russian River," said Stu Gerry.

Realtor Stu Gerry is showing us his newest listing, the R3 Hotel, one of the last remaining LGBTQ+ resorts in Guerneville. Check out the centerpiece of the 10,000 square foot property -- the large pool and sundeck.

It's played host to the legendary "Lazy Bear Weekend" since 1996.

There are 23 rooms, a full-service restaurant and bar and more to satisfy your inner diva on stage.

"And for anyone staying here who wants to break out and do a little performance, lots can happen here," Gerry said.

The property built in the 1930s has had several names. Originally hosting families looking for a Russian River getaway.

"It wasn't until the 1970s when it started its gay history," said R3 CFO Glenn Dixon.

Trustees of the resort say that LGBTQ+ history has been iconic but always an inclusive destination for everyone near and far.

"We enjoyed great support from the citizens of the town, both gay and straight, a safe space for a lot of people," said R3 General Manager Jeff Bridges.

It was the wish of the owner who died that a portion of the of the R3's sale should benefit AIDS/HIV charities in Sonoma County and in Palm Springs.

The price for a piece of LGBTQ+ history? $4.5 million dollars.

Bridges hopes the new owners will keep the resort's LGBTQ+ vision and take it forward.

"In my heart, I believe there is someone out there, who have been here many times, and will continue the legacy of this property," Bridges said.