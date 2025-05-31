United Airlines flight from SFO bound for China diverted due to mechanical issue

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco plane headed for China was diverted on Saturday due to a mechanical issue.

United Airlines Flight 888 departed SFO at approximately 12:42 p.m. for Beijing Capital International Airport in China (PEK).

But FlyAware data shows the flight was diverted back to SFO, arriving at 2:20 p.m.

Calls to SFO for comment were referred to United Airlines.

It's unknown how many passengers were on the plane or the cause of the mechanical issue.

This comes after another United Airlines plane made a wrong turn during an SFO takeoff nearly colliding with Fresno-bound SkyWest plane back on May 13.

Those planes were only hundreds of feet from each other.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating that incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.