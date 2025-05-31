United plane makes wrong turn during SFO takeoff, nearly colliding with SkyWest flight: FAA

According to FlightRadar24, the planes came within 1,950 feet lateral separation, 275 feet vertical separation while taking off at the same time on parallel runways.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The FAA is investigating a close call between two commercial jets that were taking off on parallel runways at San Francisco International Airport.

According to reports, the incident happened on May 13. The United flight took off and was cleared to make a right turn. Moments later, the SkyWest flight took off and was cleared to head left.

For some reason, the United plane made a wrong turn and went left into the SkyWest flight's path. This triggered an alert and the SkyWest crew pulled an evasive maneuver to avoid a collision.

The incident is under investigation.