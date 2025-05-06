2 United Airlines planes clip wings on ground overnight at SFO, FAA says

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- United Airlines officials said that two of their planes were involved in a minor collision on the ground at the gate at San Francisco International Airport overnight Monday.

The FAA says while United Airlines Flight 863 was pushing back from the gate at SFO, its right wingtip struck the left wingtip of United Airlines Flight 877.

Both planes were on the ground. In the ATC recording, you can hear the ramp controller telling the pilot of Flight 863 that they are "pushing pretty deep" and to make sure the other plane is watching them.

No injuries occurred and passengers on both planes deplaned normally, officials said.

The airline is currently working to rebook the customers on other flights.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.