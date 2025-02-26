Asiana Airlines flight made 'go around' landing after coming in too low at SFO, FAA says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Federal officials at SFO are investigating after a plane apparently came in too low for a landing.
The FAA says the flight had to try again, possibly avoiding a disaster.
It happened Sunday afternoon at about 2 p.m. According to the FAA, air traffic control alerted Asiana Airlines Flight 212 that it had descended to a low altitude, forcing the aircraft to perform a "go around." The plane eventually landed safely.
MORE: United Airlines flight from SFO to Chicago diverts to Denver for disruptive passenger
It appears to be a similar situation to the deadly 2013 crash of an Asiana Airlines plane at SFO, without the tragic outcome. Three people died after the plane clipped a seawall as it landed.
Federal investigators blamed the pilots, saying they flew too low and too slow.