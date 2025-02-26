Asiana Airlines flight made 'go around' landing after coming in too low at SFO, FAA says

Federal officials at SFO are investigating after Asiana Airlines Flight 212 apparently came in too low for a landing.

Federal officials at SFO are investigating after Asiana Airlines Flight 212 apparently came in too low for a landing.

Federal officials at SFO are investigating after Asiana Airlines Flight 212 apparently came in too low for a landing.

Federal officials at SFO are investigating after Asiana Airlines Flight 212 apparently came in too low for a landing.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Federal officials at SFO are investigating after a plane apparently came in too low for a landing.

The FAA says the flight had to try again, possibly avoiding a disaster.

It happened Sunday afternoon at about 2 p.m. According to the FAA, air traffic control alerted Asiana Airlines Flight 212 that it had descended to a low altitude, forcing the aircraft to perform a "go around." The plane eventually landed safely.

MORE: United Airlines flight from SFO to Chicago diverts to Denver for disruptive passenger

It appears to be a similar situation to the deadly 2013 crash of an Asiana Airlines plane at SFO, without the tragic outcome. Three people died after the plane clipped a seawall as it landed.

Federal investigators blamed the pilots, saying they flew too low and too slow.