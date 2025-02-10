United Airlines flight from SFO to Chicago diverts to Denver for disruptive passenger

CHICAGO -- A United Airlines flight from San Francisco International Airport to Chicago landed in Denver early Monday morning, after a passenger became aggressive with a flight attendant, the airline said in a statement.

United flight 1494 was diverted after the passenger became disruptive, United said.

Law enforcement met the plane at a gate in Denver, and the passenger was removed, the airline said.

In the statement sent just before 1 p.m., United said the flight had since arrived in Chicago.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the incident or what led up to the passenger becoming aggressive.

This is a developing story; check back with for updates.