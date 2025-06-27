Bay Area table tennis star representing US at global tournament in Las Vegas

For 25-year-old Kanak Jha, table tennis has been a part of his life for pretty much as long as he can remember.

The Milpitas native and professional athlete has been playing for the better part of two decades and has traveled the globe competing against some of the best players on earth.

"It's an incredibly technical sport. It requires years of mastery just to learn technique, just to learn the proper footwork. And, obviously, still learning to this day," Jha said.

Still learning, but also pretty good himself. Actually, he's very good.

Jha is a three-time Olympian and is currently the best ranked table tennis player in America, as well one of the top 30 players in the world.

Next week, he'll take his skills to Las Vegas to represent the USA in one of the biggest tournaments in the sport.

It's another example, his coach says, of Jha's growth as an athlete.

"It's a great opportunity to work with a world class player, helping to become from a young, talented player to one of the best players in the world," said Joerg Bitzegeio.

Jha says one of his goals is trying to spread the popularity of the sport in the U.S. among first-time players.

Historically popular in Asia and Europe, Jha tells us the Las Vegas tournament will be the first time World Table Tennis hosts a major event in the states, helping to grow the sport's appeal among a new audience.

"It gives exposure to the sport and a lot of people who otherwise wouldn't watch the sport get a chance to tune in," Jha said.

As for Jha, his aspirations go far beyond just Las Vegas. That's why he says he'll keep on training all day, every day to continue to reach his goals.

"Definitely Los Angeles 2028, that's a really big one. I think in many ways, it's kind of perfect timing. I'll be 28 years old, which is peak age in the sport of table tennis. I'll be in my home state in Los Angeles, so that's really what my eyes are set on," Jha said.

The United States Smash in Las Vegas is set to begin on July 3.