Anti-war demonstrators protest in SF over US airstrikes in Iran: 'We support the Iranian people'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Anti-war protests were happening Sunday across the Bay Area and the nation in response to the Trump administration's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Hundreds of anti-war protesters were on the move up Market Street in San Francisco.

"Trump has bombed Iran three times. This is an outright war crime," said one speaker.

Activists accuse Trump of breaking campaign promises to end military conflicts.

"We need to show face and come out in mass and show our administration we're not going to be fooled. We are anti-war. We support the Iranian people. We want to prevent more death, more destruction," said Ramsey Robinson from the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Deliliah Shenk from Colma was compelled to protest after seeing the news that "bunker buster" bombs were dropped in Iran.

"This is absolutely insane. It's totally unconstitutional. This guy needs to be given the boot. In a big way," Shenk said.

Vice President JD Vance appeared on ABC's "This Week" and said more strikes could happen if Iran tries to retaliate.

"But if they decide they're going to attack our troops or build a nuclear weapon, we're going to respond to that with overwhelming force," Vance said.

"This is a war that should not be happening, and it's a war that portends a wider war," said Richard Becker from ANSWER Coalition.

Activist Ardavan Amini was concerned about the U.S. becoming directly involved in the Israel-Iran conflict. He's worried about relatives living inside Iran.

"Everyone's obviously concerned. Safety is the primary issue. As long as everyone is safe, we're going to see what happens," Amini said.

Amini's group and another held separate demonstrations, supporting a regime change in Iran.

SFPD was monitoring the actions, including the march from a distance. The protests were peaceful. Activists say more demonstrations are planned.