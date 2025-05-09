US Army to spend from $25M to $45M on its 250th birthday parade, festival

The birthplace of America has a massive birthday fast approaching, and Philadelphia will have a big role to play.

The United States Army is expecting to spend anywhere from $25 million to $45 million on its 250th birthday celebration this June on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., officials told ABC News.

But that number that is likely to grow when factoring in costs from other federal agencies.

According to officials familiar with the plan, the Army's estimate would cover the cost to fly in some 6,600 soldiers for the event and provide them food and housing.

It also would cover the cost of transporting the 150 vehicles -- including tanks -- along with 50 aircraft. Fireworks, military flyovers and musical performances also are planned.

Despite these projections, the total cost to the government for the June 14 event which falls on President Donald Trumps 79th birthday is likely to be higher, given the scope.

Officials say the parade and festival is being deemed a National Special Security Event, a designation that puts it on par with other large-scale national events like the Inauguration or State of the Union.

Such events require additional manpower and resources for security led by the Secret Service.

When asked what security might cost during a hearing Tuesday on Capitol Hill, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told lawmakers she wasnt sure and would have to get back to them.

Because the citywide parade and festival happens to fall on Trumps birthday, critics have suggested hes using the Army's birthday to justify a military parade similar to what he wanted in order to mark the personal milestone during his first administration.

That event was scrapped in 2018 after cost estimates topped $90 million.