Iran's top diplomat warned that the US attacks on its nuclear sites 'will have everlasting consequences.'

Defense Secretary Hegseth says Iran nuclear program 'obliterated' in US attacks

Lindsay Tuchman has the breaking details about the US strikes on Iran.

Lindsay Tuchman has the breaking details about the US strikes on Iran.

Lindsay Tuchman has the breaking details about the US strikes on Iran.

Lindsay Tuchman has the breaking details about the US strikes on Iran.

WASHINGTON -- The United States struck three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced.

B-2 bombers dropped a number of Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs -- known as "bunker busters" -- during the U.S. mission over Iran, a U.S. official confirmed.

A number of Tomahawk cruise missiles were also fired at targets inside Iran from a U.S. Navy submarine, the official confirmed.

Following the strikes, Trump addressed the nation, calling it a "spectacular military success."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth briefed reporters on the U.S. strike on Iran Sunday morning, declaring that "we've devastated the Iranian nuclear program" and that Iran's nuclear program has been "obliterated."

Hegseth called the military strike "bold and brilliant."

"When this president speaks, the world should listen," he said.

Middle East nations express 'concern' over US airstrikes on Iran

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman all expressed concern over the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry published a statement noting its "great concern" and expressing the need "to exert all efforts to exercise restraint, de-escalate and avoid escalation" in such "highly sensitive circumstances."

Qatar's Foreign Ministry warned "that the current dangerous tension in the region could lead to catastrophic consequences at both the regional and international levels," while noting its "grave concern" and stressing "the urgent need to halt all military operations and to immediately return to dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve outstanding issues."

Oman -- which has in the past served as a mediator in talks between Washington and Tehran -- described the American strikes as "illegal aggression" and a "serious violation of international law" in a Foreign Ministry statement posted to X.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, meanwhile, said there was a "grave risk posed by attacks targeting religious leaders or nuclear facilities" in Iran, per a readout published on the Foreign Ministry's website.

"Such actions could spark widespread chaos and destabilize the entire region," the readout said, adding that "any strike on Iran's nuclear facilities could lead to a humanitarian and environmental disaster."