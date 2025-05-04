Vacant commercial building in Oakland catches fire for 6th time in 2 years, officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Fire crews in Oakland knocked down a blaze Wednesday afternoon in a red-tagged building that has been the site of several fires, the Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded at 2:50 p.m. to 3575 Alameda Avenue on a report of a commercial structure fire. The one-story building was belching heavy smoke, Oakland Fire said.

By 3:45 p.m. the blaze was under control and there were no reports of injuries. The city of Alameda Fire Department assisted with one engine and a boat.

Oakland Fire said "multiple" fires have occurred at this same building over the last two years, which was boarded up when crews arrived due to previous fires.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.