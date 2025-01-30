How Vallejo students are able to continue learning after school closes due to copper thieves

After days without school because of a massive copper wire theft, more than 200 Vallejo students were back in class Wednesday at other campuses.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- After days without school because of a massive copper wire theft, more than 200 Vallejo kids were back in class Wednesday.

Vallejo City Unified allowed those students to go to other campuses as they rush to repair the school's electrical system.

Last weekend's theft at Solano Widenmann Leadership Academy took out the power, leaving more than 600 elementary and middle schoolers in the dark.

A welcome sign for students could be seen outside Loma Vista Environmental Science Academy. Some of the kids who usually go to Solano Widenmann are now going there.

"Two days was a little bit tough on me because Monday and Tuesday they didn't have school, but it worked out and now they're back in school, everything is going the way it should go," Milia Castro said.

Castro has three kids who go to school at Solano Widenmann Leadership Academy in Vallejo. Thieves stole so much copper there late Friday night into early Saturday morning that there is now no electricity. Castro described her kids' initial reaction, and then hers.

"They were like, 'Somebody robbed our school?' They play Roblox so they know about that kind of stuff," she said. "I started crying the other day because I felt the feeling of the pandemic again, you know, like it's out of your control and you just have to do what you have to do."

After just two days of no school, kids can now go to a learning hub at one of six other schools in the district or can get a packet of assignments and learn from home.

"A primary grade teacher and a middle school or upper grade teacher are joining forces, classes for instance at Loma Vista has the most students on that campus because they are directly adjacent to Solano Widenmann," VCUSD Assistant Superintendent Heather Topacio said.

Topacio could not give a specific date on when students will return, but said they are working to get them back as soon as possible.

"It was a significant, significant hit to our system. I can't confirm a date yet but we are confident that we'll be back to serving our kids and families really soon," said Topacio.

Castro is applauding the quick actions of the district.

"For the school district to do what they did so quickly it made me feel so much better because every little bit of money counts when working right now," she said.

However, she admits she's ready for more normal times.

"Can I be honest? I hope we go back on Monday because it's not the same," Castro said.

Topacio encourages parents at Solano Widenmmann to look for daily messages from the district on app called ParentSquare.