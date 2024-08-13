Vigil calls out SJ health care gaps with this hospital downgrading while another is expanding

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A group of South Bay community members challenged a national hospital corporation on Monday night.

They held a vigil to honor the lives they claim will be at risk.

They're calling out HCA Health care which owns the Regional Medical Center of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Maria Noel Fernandez is with Working Partnerships USA.

"What we know is that they are in the moment trying to expand Good Sam at a time when they are actually divesting from the Regional Medical Center where a large part of the clients are people of color and working-class folks on the East Side," Fernandez said. "It's very much an effort that we're seeing to put profit over people and actually expand one hospital on the West Side and take services away from the East Side."

Earlier this year, it was announced that RMC's trauma center would close completely -- but it was later announced as of Monday August 12th, their trauma center would be downgraded from a Level II to Level III.

Darcie Green, CEO of Latinas Contra Cancer, addressed the crowd.

"In that gap will fall the lives of patients," Green said. "And disproportionately patients who are underinsured or struggle to keep insurance."

For weeks, some staff at RMC, city leaders and community members have rallied to say the move will impact low-income families in East San Jose.

"A downgrade isn't a restaurant downgrade or it's not something where it's extra, we're talking about someone's health, we're talking about somebody's life," Fernandez said.

According to the American Trauma Society, the different levels refer to the kinds of resources available. Level I is the highest level of care, Level II is able to initiate care for all injured patients and a Level III can provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery and intensive care.

RMC says modifications will also be made to the heart attack and stroke programs.

Teresita Garcia, with Latinas Contra Cancer, said she's had three strokes.

"Tengo 55 años yo he pasado tres es stroke," Garcia said.

She says it was thanks to RMC's department she's still here and able to advocate for her community.

ABC7 News reached out to HCA Health care regarding plans for Good Samaritan and RMC, and is waiting for a statement back.

In the meantime, these San Jose residents say they will continue to fight.

"Which is why we're here mourning their disregard for our lives but also, as these candles are lit, a reminder that this fire is still burning," Green said.