Activists ask SF mayor to recommit to expired Vision Zero policy after 6 pedestrian deaths this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Activists are calling on San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie to reinstate and support a new policy to prevent traffic fatalities in the city. The last policy expired in 2024.

Since 2014, San Francisco has averaged about 29 traffic fatalities per year, according to the city's health department. However, the goal was always zero.

"Definitely not a failure. I can't imagine what would happen or what San Francisco would be like. Last year, it was a really deadly year for pedestrians, but it would have been worse if the city had not done the things that it needs to do. Having a new quick-built program using inexpensive tools to change our streets, us going to Sacramento passing the policy. Making sure we can have speed cameras in San Francisco," said Jodie Medeiros, executive director for Walk SF.

White shoes put on the steps of city hall represented the six pedestrians who died in traffic crashes so far this year. Nonprofit Walk SF wants the city's mayor to reinstate the Vision Zero policy.

"I would love for him to be meeting with these agencies every quarter to say has this been done. If not, why? Why not? What is in your way and what do you need? So, he is involved in this very much and making sure he is accountable as well," Medeiros said.

Jenny Po Wah Yu was among many who walked to Lurie's office, asking him to reinstate the policy that expired over 100 days ago. Her mom was struck by a vehicle in 2011.

"A speeding driver was turning left and struck her body and flown her body to the other side of the road. Since then, she survived, but she is mentally nowhere near like our mother. She has a traumatic brain injury, post traumatic stress disorder," said Jenny Po Wah Yu.

In a statement Mayor Lurie's said in part: "We are going to keep doing whatever it takes to keep our residents and visitors safe, and that means using every tool in our toolbox to make sure everyone feels safe..."

At the city's Land Use and Transportation committee, supervisor Myrna Melgar questioned city agencies that have been implementing measures to keep pedestrians safe during the 10 years of Vision Zero.

"In the last five years, collisions have cost our city and drivers as well as those who walk, bike and take transit approximately $2.5 billion," Melgar said.

Melgar wants to reintroduce the policy by the end of the month, but with some changes.

"Daylighting, painting the curbs red, so that cars cannot park and people can see pedestrians where they are crossing has been very effective where it has implemented," Melgar said. "The cameras are also part of it. Segregated bike lanes are also part of it."

It's been almost two months since San Francisco installed the high-speed safety cameras. Only 18 of the 33 approved cameras are on and none are issuing speeding tickets yet.

Melgar is hoping to have a new Vision Zero policy voted on before the summer.

Full statement from Mayor Lurie:

"From day one, my administration has focused on public safety. And as we've said in the past, traffic safety is public safety. San Francisco is leading California in deploying advanced technology to enforce safe streets. We recently deployed the first-in-the-state automated speed cameras... that will ticket drivers for speeding, and we will hold those accountable who put others at risk on our streets. We are going to keep doing whatever it takes to keep our residents and visitors safe, and that means using every tool in our toolbox to make sure everyone feels safe getting around our city, no matter how you get around."