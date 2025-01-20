He's is expected to announce his run for governor next week, the sources said.

Vivek Ramaswamy to leave DOGE and announce run for Ohio governor, sources say

Republican businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is planning to leave his new appointment leading The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and announce a run for Ohio governor, according to two sources familiar with the planning.

Ramaswamy is expected to announce his run for governor early next week, the sources said.

President-elect Donald Trump had tapped Ramaswamy and Tech billionaire Elon Musk to lead the newly created DOGE, with the goal of slashing back government spending.

