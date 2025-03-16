VTA asks for Gov. Newsom's intervention to force striking union employees back to work

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said Saturday it has asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to order striking transit employees back to work serving thousands of South Bay riders while it works out a new contract.

The VTA, whose buses and light rail trains have been idled since workers walked out Monday, also disclosed Saturday filed March 10 for a Superior Court injunction to "stop the irreparable harm to the community."

The transit authority argues that Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265, representing more than 1,500 VTA workers, violated a "no strike" clause in its contract, even though the agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

There was another mediation session Saturday, but it did not produce an agreement. According to the union, Friday's and Saturday's sessions focused on arbitration language in the contract. The union added there was no progress and wages were not addressed.

The two sides began negotiations in August 2024 to renew the union's three-year contract.

The principle stumbling blocks are wages and a union proposal to settle conflicts by allowing workers to present their grievances to a neutral third party and avoid going to court.

The transit agency has offered wage increases of 4%, 3% and 2% over three years. The union is looking for 6% wage increases each year over the next three years.

The union represents bus and light rail operators, maintenance staff, dispatchers, fare inspectors and customer service representatives.

