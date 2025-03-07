VTA employees plan to begin strike Monday, possibly shutting down bus and light rail service

The union representing frontline VTA transit workers in Silicon Valley say they are planning to strike starting after midnight on Monday as officials warn that bus and light rail service may be shut down, urging riders to plan ahead.

The union representing frontline VTA transit workers in Silicon Valley say they are planning to strike starting after midnight on Monday as officials warn that bus and light rail service may be shut down, urging riders to plan ahead.

The union representing frontline VTA transit workers in Silicon Valley say they are planning to strike starting after midnight on Monday as officials warn that bus and light rail service may be shut down, urging riders to plan ahead.

The union representing frontline VTA transit workers in Silicon Valley say they are planning to strike starting after midnight on Monday as officials warn that bus and light rail service may be shut down, urging riders to plan ahead.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The union representing frontline VTA workers in Silicon Valley put the transit agency on notice Thursday that they are planning to strike, starting after midnight on Monday.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265, representing more than 1,500 VTA workers that include bus and light rail operators, notified the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority board of the planned strike at its Thursday meeting.

The notice comes in the wake of stalled contract negotiations. VTA officials warned that bus and light rail service may be shut down on Monday morning and urged riders to plan ahead. VTA Paratransit service will continue regular operations.

"VTA is extremely disappointed that ATU is leaving the communities of Silicon Valley stranded without much-needed bus and light rail service," said Greg Richardson, VTA Deputy General Manager.

The transit agency has made "a fair and reasonable offer" to the union of a wage increase that amounts to a total 9% over three years, and compounded over the 3-year period is 9.3%, according to a release from VTA, Richardson said in a news release.

"While VTA has tried to reach an agreement, through conversations as late as this afternoon, there has been no progress. We need the union to return to the bargaining table," Richardson said.

ATU represents over 1,500 bus and light rail operators, maintenance staff, dispatchers, fare inspectors and customer service representatives.

The workers will strike on or after 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 10, according to a brief notice submitted on Thursday to the board and signed by Rajvinder Singh, president of Local 265.

Singh did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday night.

VTA urged riders to plan for alternative transportation and to check for updates about the strike on its website.