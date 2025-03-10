VTA strike shuts down bus and light rail service, likely impacting 100K daily South Bay riders

As of Monday, VTA union workers are now on strike after their contract with the transit agency expired, likely impacting tens of thousands of riders Santa Clara County.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As of Monday, VTA union workers are now on strike after their contract with the transit agency expired, likely impacting tens of thousands of riders in Santa Clara County.

There will be no VTA bus or light rail service during the strike, and commuters should expect to make alternate plans to get to work or school. Picketing was already underway at 4 a.m. at the VTA headquarters.

The strike by the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265, representing 1,500 rail and bus workers took effect at midnight.

The Union includes bus and light rail operators, maintenance staff, dispatchers, fare inspectors, and customer service representatives.

They claim VTA has failed to address things like fair wages, benefits and grievance procedures. They also say VTA has failed to improve workplace conditions since the 2021 mass shooting at a VTA railyard, which killed nine people.

"We presented our best, last, and final offer several days ago, and the Union has not responded, so we are waiting for them to come back to the negotiation table," said Stacey Hendler-Ross of Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

VTA Chief Financial Officer Greg Richardson spoke Friday. He presented VTA's offer saying it is, "a 9.3% wage increase over a three year period."

He then addressed the Union's demands saying, "ATU's demand is for a 19.1% increase over three years."

Riders ABC7 News talked with say no train service will impact them as VTA says that on average, it serves about 100,000 riders each weekday. BART, Caltrain and paratransit service will not be affected.

"We understand that this is a terrible situation for tens of thousands of people, and we regret that they may have to find alternative ways to get where they need to go," said Hendler-Ross.

A 19% pay increase would lead to layoffs and route cuts, according to those with VTA. Still though, some riders believe a solid raise should happen.

"I most definitely think that they should get a raise. They do work hard. I know it's not an easy job, especially with the homeless. I know sometimes they give 'em a hard time," said Leah Verdugo who was waiting for a light rail.