Warriors star Draymond Green opens new restaurant in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new restaurant is coming to the neighborhood of Lower Nob Hill in San Francisco and a familiar face is among their owners.

The location at the corner of Larkin and Post Streets will soon be home to an Ethiopian-Dominican fusion restaurant named Meski.

MORE: Pizzeria Delfina delivers Neapolitan-inspired pizzas to San Francisco

Warriors star Draymond Green is teaming up with two big names in the Bay Area restaurant scene to open a new spot. That team consists of Nelson German, a former Top Chef contestant and Oakland restauranteur, and Guma Fassil another East Bay restaurant owner.

The new restaurant's opening day for their dinner service is set for March 7.