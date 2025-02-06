24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Warriors star Draymond Green opens new restaurant in SF

KGO logo
Thursday, February 6, 2025 6:26PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new restaurant is coming to the neighborhood of Lower Nob Hill in San Francisco and a familiar face is among their owners.

The location at the corner of Larkin and Post Streets will soon be home to an Ethiopian-Dominican fusion restaurant named Meski.

MORE: Pizzeria Delfina delivers Neapolitan-inspired pizzas to San Francisco

Warriors star Draymond Green is teaming up with two big names in the Bay Area restaurant scene to open a new spot. That team consists of Nelson German, a former Top Chef contestant and Oakland restauranteur, and Guma Fassil another East Bay restaurant owner.

The new restaurant's opening day for their dinner service is set for March 7.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW