Warriors' Stephen Curry meets 86-year-old superfan in New York after viral video

During their meetup, Grandma Kitty presented Curry with a big surprise of her own.

It all started with a TikTok. When Maddie Franklin posted a video of her grandmother Kathryn Ford -- better known as Grandma Kitty -- sharing a notebook dedicated to Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, little did they know their lives were about to change.

"She couldn't really see that I was recording, which I think helped a lot," Franklin said. "I think it made feel very authentic, because it was. She really thought she was only talking to me."

Turns out, Grandma Kitty would end up talking to millions--when the video went viral seemingly overnight.

"It was just constant calls and making appointments, interviews. Something I've never experienced before," said Grandma Kitty.

The video became so popular, it caught the attention of several people with the Golden State Warriors, and eventually her favorite player: Stephen Curry. The 4-time NBA champion and future hall of famer Curry then invited her to a future game, which was March 6 in Brooklyn.

The New York state native was overcome with emotion, saying "wow" and cheering Curry on after watching the invite via a personalized video message. Grandma Kitty watched the video on a laptop in front of family and friends.

"Hey, what's up, Grandma Kitty. I saw the Instagram post," said Curry on the video. "Because of your support, we want to invite you to our game in Brooklyn on March 6. We would love to have you."

Before long, it was game day. Grandma Kitty, along with granddaughter Maddie and six other family members, got a VIP experience that started at warmups.

"I thought I would get nervous, but I was just so happy (laughs). I was just thrilled to death to see him in person," said Grandma Kitty.

Curry delivered an autographed personalized jersey and then put on a vintage performance, scoring 40 points, even delivering a "night, night" in a win over the Nets.

"The people all started cheering for him! The Nets fans, they stood up and were going 'MVP.' It was so much fun. We had a ball," said Grandma Kitty.

After the game, Curry spent more time with Grandma Kitty and her family. She had a chance to show off her notebook and present Curry with a special gift: a check worth more than $6,000 to the Currys' Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

"That was cool. She gave me, like, the 'Happy Gilmore' check," Curry said. "I think they rallied some people from their community to invest in what me and Ayesha are doing with Eat. Learn. Play out here in Oakland. She's sharp too. She took me through her notebook and gave a little insight on how her and her family come together when it comes to Warriors games. It was pretty special to see her and thankfully we got the win over there, so we could have a good time."