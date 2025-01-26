Stephen Curry makes lifetime memories for Warriors fans of all ages

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Christmas Day in Hurricane, West Virginia and the Scarberry family has unwrapped the gift of Warriors basketball, a Jan. 10 game against the Indiana Pacers. Courtney Scarberry's children, 9-year-old Micah and 6-year-old Moriah, are eager to see their favorite player, Stephen Curry play in person.

Fast forward to gameday, after a 4.5-hour drive to Indianapolis, Indiana, the family finds out Curry is sitting the game out due to knee injury management. That was the bad news, but the good news was coming - courtesy of Warriors top public relations man Raymond Ridder who found the Scarberry family during pregame warm-ups.

"He like got really close and he said, 'Hey, Steph's really upset about not being able to play tonight, and he wants to meet some kids before the game. Would you guys like to go back?' And I think all of our faces were like," Courtney Scarberry said.

Moments later, the Scarberry family was escorted to a private room in the Pacers arena, where they await Steph's arrival. The Warriors superstar spent about 20 minutes signing autographs and taking photos and talking with the kids and their families.

After thanking everyone for coming to the game, he apologized for having to sit the game out.

Days later, in Mechanicville, New York, 86-year-old Kathryn Ford, better known as 'Grandma Kitty' went viral, after her granddaughter Maddie posted a TikTok video showing her grandmother's detailed notebook on her favorite NBA player, Stephen Curry.

The video captured the attention of both Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Once again, Steph came through.

"Hey, what's up Grandma Kitty? Stephen Curry here, I saw the Instagram post. Because of your support we want to invite you to our game in Brooklyn on March 6, we would love to have you. Bring your book you don't have to watch on league pass you can come watch in person," Curry said.

"Just thank you, obviously for taking the time out. It's probably small to him but to us it's now a memory for a lifetime."

Grandma Kitty echoed similar thoughts, "I just want to thank you for the many years of entertainment and now for the invitation to see you play in person," she said. "At age 86, it's like a dream come true. Thank you Steph, see you March 6."