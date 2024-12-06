12th annual 'Christmas with the Currys' showcases winter wonderland in Oakland

A winter wonderland greeted the students at Mission Park Academy in Oakland on Wednesday, which hosted the 12th annual Christmas with the Currys.

A winter wonderland greeted the students at Mission Park Academy in Oakland on Wednesday, which hosted the 12th annual Christmas with the Currys.

A winter wonderland greeted the students at Mission Park Academy in Oakland on Wednesday, which hosted the 12th annual Christmas with the Currys.

A winter wonderland greeted the students at Mission Park Academy in Oakland on Wednesday, which hosted the 12th annual Christmas with the Currys.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's just three weeks until Christmas, but if you were at Mission Park Academy in Oakland on Wednesday, you would believe otherwise. A winter wonderland greeted the students at the Oakland elementary school, which hosted the 12th annual Christmas with the Currys.

The annual event, which has been managed by the Currys' Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation since 2019, serves as the year-end extravaganza to celebrate a year of impact in Oakland.

"2024 has been our biggest year to date at Eat. Learn. Play," said foundation CEO Chris Helfrich. "We are talking about a couple of thousand volunteers coming together to help us make this impact."

Helfrich says Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation has fully remodeled eight school yards over the year, with libraries in progress and extra commitment to students, with free tutoring to promote reading.

RELATED: 11th annual 'Christmas with the Currys' provides holiday cheer for Oakland students

"When I woke up this morning, I did have joy," said foundation Co-founder Ayesha Curry. "But I think that was amplified when we stepped out of the car and saw everything that's been a culmination of a year of work come together."

Much like the Warriors' motto "Strength in Numbers," the Currys' Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation relies on a strong group within their organization and countless volunteers and sponsors that are lifeblood of days like this.

"It's a well-oiled machine, and you can see the results and the energy when you come to a day like this," said Co-founder Stephen Curry. "Not only the time that people spent to make things happen, but just the appreciation from everybody who is here on what it means--not just for the community--but the kids, teachers and families. It means the world."

The foundation's colorful bus was back on display and kids walked away with new gear, books and meals. The schoolyard was transformed with plenty of carnival games, art stations and even a petting zoo. Both Stephen and Ayesha revealed their favorites.

"For sure the petting zoo," said Ayesha Curry. "Although my allergies are telling me about myself. I think the Pixar station, the animation station was pretty cool. I walked over there and half of these kids were actually drawing Red Panda, which is insane."

RELATED: 'Christmas with the Currys' celebrates a decade of giving back to the community

"The design space for kids, where kids had a blank canvas to imagine what they would want for a newly renovated play space," said Stephen Curry. "You could see the kids have a different idea of what they envision, what's fun for them, what activities they are into and how they put it on paper. So, that's part of the cool part of us being able to commit to these play spaces, not just what we imagine what kids want. It's what they imagine and kind of taking their lead. I love that station."

Safeway, one of the sponsors of Wednesday's event donated $200,000-worth of gift cards to pass out to students.

"Schools break for holidays and the new year and that two-week period can be really detrimental. So ,for them to show up and show out like that and make sure people have what they need during this time is just phenomenal," said Ayesha Curry.

Learn more about the program here.