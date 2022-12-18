'Christmas with the Curry's' celebrates a decade of giving back to the community

"It's all about bringing holiday cheer and bringing resources and support for people that need it."

Stephen and Ayesha Curry hosted their foundation's 10th annual "Christmas with the Curry's" creating a winter wonderland for Oakland families in need.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Stephen and Ayesha Curry's commitment to Oakland and the Bay Area is unquestioned and recently their "Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation" celebrated their 10th year of giving back to the community.

The Curry's foundation transformed The Bridge Yard in Oakland into a winter wonderland helping 500 Oakland children and families and more than 2,000 people overall spreading holiday cheer with ice skating, ornament decorating, a free book fair and more.

"Every family is getting a brand new laptop, gift cards, a bunch of other gifts and food," said Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation CEO Christopher Helfrich. "Everybody is going home with just a lot that will hopefully make the holidays that much brighter."

Earlier this month, Stephen was named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year in part for his amazing accomplishments on the court but additionally and more importantly his impact in the community. The milestone 10th anniversary of "Christmas with the Curry's" is something both Stephen and wife Ayesha are extremely proud of.

"I think with 'Eat. Learn. Play.' And our kind of presence in the community and some of the events people can count on that we have every year, this is a priority," said Stephen Curry. "When the schedule comes out we make sure we have this on the calendar to get excited about, bring an amazing experience and continue elevate what this event is. It's all about bringing holiday cheer and bringing resources and support for people that need it."

The entire Curry family including their three children (Riley, Ryan and Canon) were on hand to say hello, give out books and show their support for the Oakland community.

"It's one of our core values is giving back to the people around us and the community around us," said Ayesha Curry. "It's the way we were both brought up with the spirit of giving."

While both Stephen and Ayesha have reached great heights in their individual careers, the impact they make through personal interaction and 1-on-1 moments are what can have a lifelong impact.

"Dream big and understand there are foundations and people and groups like 'Eat. Learn. Play.' That are hopefully trying to create opportunities and pathways and build resources they can count on to achieve those goals," said Stephen Curry. "Hopefully through the experience they have, prioritizing their education and being around likeminded kids that are inspired to dream big as well that they can do whatever they want and it's legit possible. That's all we do, just install that confidence and meet them where they are."

