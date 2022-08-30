Stephen Curry's foundation raising money for children's literacy with Bay Area golf tournament

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stephen Curry has always aimed to change the game for good. It's a lifestyle he lives out not only on the basketball court, golf course, but in his personal life as well.

On Monday, Stephen and his Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation alongside partner Workday, hosted the Workday Charity Classic benefitting the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation at Stanford Golf Course.

"This foundation began from this vision that they (Stephen and Ayesha) have and to have brought it to life is definitely rewarding," said Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation CEO Christopher Helfrich.

All proceeds from the tournament go to Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, with a specific focus on the organization's "learn pillar," which works to close the literacy gap and create a passion for reading for all Oakland students.

"We want kids to enjoy it and have fun with it (reading) because it's a lifelong rewarding experience," said Eat. Learn. Play co-founder Stephen Curry.

Money raised from Monday's event will go to support teacher-led classroom literacy projects, as well as helping to distribute 300,000 new books through the Eat. Learn. Play. Bus and Little Town Libraries.

"This year is the biggest investment we've made to date to support one of the pillars of our work, and we are so grateful for Workday's partnership to help us bring this effort to life. Oakland kids, families, and teachers deserve the opportunity and resources to become proficient readers," said Eat. Learn. Play. Co-founder Ayesha Curry in a statement.

This event marks a major step in the foundation's goal and commitment to increasing literacy rates for students in Oakland as well as the greater Bay Area.

"At Workday, we believe in supporting the communities where we live and work, and we admire the great efforts Stephen and Ayesha Curry and Eat. Learn. Play. are doing to provide vital resources for the local Oakland community," said Aneel Bhusri Workday's co-founder and co-CEO in a statement.

According to a press release from Workday, 1 in 3 third-grade children nationwide read at grade level. The hope is that by raising money through events like the annual golf tournament, those numbers will change.

The Curry's foundation was established in the summer of 2019 and the growth over three years has been inspiring.

"You want kids to feel seen, you want them to feel loved and we want to continue to inspire them to dream big," said Curry. "Any interaction that I have, whether it's a 2-second high-five or watching a thousand kids run the bases at the Oakland Coliseum, all those interactions matter. I get so much juice and energy from it, the Bay Area and Oakland is our home and we've set up roots here, hopefully for life."

