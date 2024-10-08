The first look at 'Goosebumps' season two hints at new, sinister forces at play.

Watch: Chilling first look at David Schwimmer in 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'

Watch the first look at David Schwimmer in "Goosebumps: The Vanishing," the next season in the chilling anthology series, coming January 10 to Disney+ and Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- In celebration of R.L. Stine's birthday, Disney Branded Television has released the first look at David Schwimmer in "Goosebumps: The Vanishing," the second season in the thrilling anthology series.

The new season will premiere all eight episodes on Friday, January 10, 2025 on Disney+ and Hulu.

"Goosebumps: The Vanishing" stars Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, "a former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery."

The season's synopsis is as follows. "'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends - Alex, CJ and Frankie - find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."

Based on the first look, we have a couple hints as to where this season may go.

We hear voices say, "we found something" and "what is this?"

"They seem to join with a host," Schwimmer says.

"What did you do?" "You stay away from her," say the voices.

Schwimmer retorts, "It's for the greater good," before merging with a Venom-like substance.

The new season draws inspiration from some of the original "Goosebumps" books including "Stay Out of the Basement, "The Haunted Car," "Monster Blood," "The Girl Who Cried Monster," "The Ghost Next Door," "Welcome to Camp Nightmare" and more.

Schwimmer is joined by co-stars Ana Ortiz as Jen, Jayden Bartels as Cece, Sam McCarthy as Devin, Elijah M. Cooper as CJ, Galilea La Salvia as Frankie, Francesca Noel as Alex and Stony Blyden as Trey.

Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman developed "Goosebumps: The Vanishing," along with showrunner Hilary Winston. All three serve as executive producers alongside Neal H. Moritz, Scholastic Entertainment's Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Erin O'Malley, Karl Frankenfield and James Eagan.

"Goosebumps" season one is streaming now on Disney+.

