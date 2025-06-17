Waymo expanding service throughout Peninsula, parts of South Bay

Waymo is expanding its robotaxi services to multiple Bay Area cities in the Peninsula and South Bay areas, including Millbrae and Mountain View.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Waymo is expanding its service to multiple Bay Area cities.

It is adding service to Brisbane, South San Francisco, San Bruno, Millbrae, and Burlingame.

And the robotaxis are expanding coverage in Palo Alto, Mountain View, Los Altos, and Los Altos Hills.

Now riders can call Waymos to and from these areas using the company's app.

Pricing will be based off of distance, trip duration, and demand.

This marks the third round for Waymo to slowly expand in the Bay Area.