Wayne Northrop, 'Days of our Lives' star, dies at 77: 'Friend to many'

Wayne Northrop, a soap opera star with roles in "Days of our Lives" and "Dynasty," has died at age 77.

Wayne died on Friday at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's Woodland Hills home in California, according to his publicist, Cynthia Snyder.

"Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's 6 years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family. We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him," read a statement from Northrop's wife, Lynn Herring Northrop.

Wayne Northrop August 19, 1986. Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit. A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many," her statement continued.

Northrop is most known for his role as Roman Brady on the hit soap opera "Days of our Lives," which he played for several years, from 1981 to 1984 and then again from 1991 to 1994. In the role, Northrop commanded particular attention for his relationship with Dr. Marlena Evans, played by Deidra Hall.

Later in his career, in 2005, Northrop returned to the show to play a character named Alex North.

Northrop launched his career in 1975 when he joined the Los Angeles Actors' Theatre, which led to roles in shows including "Testimony of Two Men," "The Waltons" and more.

Northrop was also recognized for his role as Michael Culhane in the soap opera "Dynasty," debuting in the role in 1981.

From 1997 to 2003, Northrop played Rex Stanton on "Port Charles," a medical soap opera.

Northrop, an advocate for conservation causes, spent more than three decades running a ranch in Raymond, California, with his wife.

Along with his wife, Northrop is survived by his sons and stepmother.