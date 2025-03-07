What is hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, Betsy Arakawa's cause of death

The causes of deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were revealed by authorities on Friday, more than one week after the couple was mysteriously found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home.

Betsy Arakawa, the wife of the late Gene Hackman, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, New Mexico officials said Friday.

Arakawa, 65, and Hackman, 95, were found dead inside their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26 during a welfare check, with no obvious signs of how they died, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is a condition that "causes flu-like symptoms that can progress to more severe illness where people have trouble breathing," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gene Hackman and Arakawa, alongside their dog, were found dead inside their New Mexico home.

