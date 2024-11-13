Here's when to get vaccinated for best protection against COVID, flu, RSV for holidays

The holidays are fast approaching along with cooler weather and respiratory illnesses. Here's when to get your vaccinations by to be best protected.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The cooler weather and holidays are fast approaching, along with the deadlines to get vaccinated if you want the most protection from respiratory viruses.

"We're currently just on the brink of respiratory virus season, and we know it happens every year," said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases at Stanford Medicine.

With holiday travelers soon to be hitting the roads and flying on planes, come concerns from medical professionals.

"There's a lot of people getting together. There are a lot of noses and mouths in close proximity. That means there's a lot of chance of transmission," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease at UCSF.

Transmission of respiratory viruses like COVID, Flu and RSV are of the highest concern.

But on top of other preventative measures like proper handwashing and even masking, doctors are also urging people to stay up to date with vaccinations you're eligible for.

Still, even that may not be as effective in time for the holidays if you wait to the last minute to get your shots.

"Vaccines don't work immediately," said Dr. Maldonado, "They take about a week to two weeks for the person to develop full immune responses. And so that's why we always recommend for respiratory virus season that people start getting vaccinated as early as possible in the fall."

So to get that full immune response in time for Thanksgiving, you'll want to be vaccinated by November 14. For Christmas Eve, two weeks out would be December 10. For Christmas Day and the start of Hannukah, the best date to be vaccinated by is December 11 and for New Year's Eve, the date to get full immunization by December 17.

But if you miss any of those deadlines, doctors say vaccines can still offer some protections in a matter of days after receiving them.

"Don't let timing be a barrier for getting a vaccine," Chin-Hong said, "No matter what the time, getting a vaccine is still better than not getting the vaccine at all."

Doctors also add that it's OK for patients to get all of those respiratory virus vaccines they're eligible for at one time.

"Any time is, is the right time to get vaccinated," Dr. Maldonado said, "But do expect that you might have some symptoms that, that night or the next day, but they go away pretty quickly."