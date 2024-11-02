You'll have to wear a mask in certain health care settings in the Bay Area: Here's what to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you put all your COVID masks away -- it's time to find them.

As of November 1, several counties across the Bay Area brought back mask mandates in certain settings.

The masks will now once again be required inside of hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and other health care facilities across the Bay Area.

The mask mandates are making a return just in time for the coming cold and flu season.

They're used as a tool to help limit the spread.

The orders apply to mainly health care workers, similar to mandates from the last cold and flu season.

Staff at health care facilities in Alameda, Contra Costa, and Napa counties are required to mask up.

In San Mateo County, both staff and visitors will need a mask.

And in Santa Clara County, the toughest restrictions. Their mask mandate applies to staff, visitors and patients.

As we head into cold and flu season, health care officials are continuing to urge everyone to get both the updated COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots.

The mask mandates are expected to last through March 31.