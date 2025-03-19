Here are top five parking ticket hot spots in San Francisco so far this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SFMTA issued more than 234,000 tickets from January through mid-March. Out of that total, there's a few parking areas that stood out as hot spots to avoid.

When looking at the 50 most ticketed spots this year so far, parking officers issued the most parking tickets along the Embarcadero and in several areas of Mission Bay.

Several streets -- including the Embarcadero and Terry A Francois Boulevard -- show up in the top five in prior years as well. In total, vehicles in these areas were issued over $430,000 in fines during the past two and a half months.

Street cleaning, the top reason for tickets this year, is not the most common ticket category for any of the five areas on the map above.

Here's more information about the five areas to avoid:

#1 Embarcadero

1280-1320 Embarcadero North

Citations: 1, 223

This stretch of road between Alcatraz Landing and the Cruise Terminal saw 1,223 tickets issued since the start of the year. A tourist spot with visitors getting on and off ferries to Alcatraz, this area is also the location where several cruise ships dock. Many pick up and drop offs take place with ride hailing cars, often double parking on the bike path -- which is the top reason for citations in this area.

#2 Drumm Street

50 Drumm Street

Citations: 681

This area is right outside the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. It has multiple no stopping and tow away zones. Parking spots are also limited. Stopping in bus zones resulted in the most tickets so far this year for this area.

#3 Terry A Francois Boulevard

500-501 Terry A Francois Boulevard

Citations: 465

This place is right outside Chase Center where the Golden State Warriors play and many events are held. The top reason for parking tickets on this street is parking on public property, which refers to land or facilities owned or managed by a government entity (federal, state, or local) and available for use by the general public. Public property often has parking regulations, including time limits, parking permit requirements, or designated parking zones. Vehicles parked illegally on public property may be subject to citations or towing.

#4 Channel Street

203-204 Channel Street

Citations: 200

This hotspot is located right along Mission Creek Park next to Mission Creek Channel, a couple blocks from Oracle Park where the Giants play. Running out of credit for parking meters, or just not paying from the start, resulted in more citations along this street during the past two and a half months than any other category. While they were not playing when these tickets were issued, the start of the season is right around the corner so visitors beware!

#5 Bluxome Street

3-4 Bluxome Street

Citations: 194

This parking area is one block from the CalTrain Station and this street has the same top reason for parking tickets -- unpaid parking meters. So if you are hopping on a train, make sure you put in enough money!

When looking at historical numbers, 2024 saw the highest amount of tickets since pre-pandemic years, at over 1.2 million issued. 2025 could potentially surpass that.