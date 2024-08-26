Spectacular light show experience debuts in Pleasanton

There's a new light display 'Where Light Meets Magic' at the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton with more than five million LED lights.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a new whimsical light display in Pleasanton.

More than five million LED lights were turned on Friday night at the Stoneridge Shopping Center.

It creates a dreamy experience for visitors as they walk through displays, photo boxes and light-up storybook characters.

"So the idea came in approximately 2010, we started a show in Santa Clara, just one show, and it's grown to five shows and we're hoping to get more shows," Imaginarium supervisor Patty Palomar said. "And it's just the spectacular lights that are out here. It's an awe when you come in for everybody."

This traveling exhibit also has some immersive activity rooms to interact with art.

Imaginarium's "Where Light Meets Magic" display will be at Stoneridge until October 20th.

"It is out of this world," Palomar said. "It is beautiful, bright lights, flowers everywhere. They have a mirrored room where you can go in. They kids can paint on the walls."