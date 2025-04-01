White House to reportedly close SF HHS office, impacting hundreds at Pelosi Federal Building

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The government will reportedly close the Health and Human Services office inside the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco.

It's part of the expected job cuts within the health department across the federal government. Employees across the massive department began receiving notices of dismissal on Tuesday in an overhaul ultimately expected to lay off up to 10,000 people.

This particular closure will impact more than 300 staff members.

The notices come just days after President Donald Trump moved to strip workers of their collective bargaining rights at HHS and other agencies throughout the government.

These staff members manage Medicare, Medicaid, and health services for Native Americans and HIV/AIDS programs in several western states.

The office will shutter sometime this spring.

Pelosi issued a statement calling the move shortsighted.

"Make no mistake: the reported plans to restructure HHS and close the San Francisco regional office would directly harm our most vulnerable communities and make America sicker," she said.

Pelosi says she is looking at ways to fight back against the cuts.

She says the closure of the regional office would "put the health and safety of Bay Area residents and all Californians in jeopardy, gut vital public health initiatives like the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, and potentially axe hundreds of career civil servant jobs held by hardworking Californians."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.