Whooping cough cases rising dramatically across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pertussis cases, otherwise known as whooping cough for its distinct sound, are surging once again after several years of relative decline.

The rising cases include San Francisco.

"Last year we had one case, and this year there have been 97 cases so far reported to us," said Dr. Susan Philip of the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Cases are also climbing in the Easy Bay.

One Oakland high school even sent out a letter to parents telling them about an outbreak in their community.

Health officials say while anyone can become infected, certain groups are at higher risk.

"We worry about very young kids, less than one, being very susceptible. And then we worry as well about people who have underlying health conditions," Dr. Philip said.

Doctors say the rise in cases is likely due to a combination of factors.

One being that whooping cough tends to be cyclical, with case spikes every three to five years.

And another, a rise in vaccine skepticism.

"It's likely a combination of vaccine hesitancy because parents aren't getting the right information at the right time, some misinformation, or the fact that parents just haven't been able to get around to getting those shots done," said Dr. Alok Patel.

Experts tell ABC7 News much of that rising skepticism is driven by false information circulating online.

One of the most common myths being that vaccines can cause development disabilities.

A theory that has been disproven by a multitude of scientific studies.

"We know based on the data, research that's conducted right here in California that vaccines are not associated with autism," said Catherine Flores of the California Immunization Coalition.

If you think you or a family member might have caught whooping cough, experts recommend reaching out to your doctor as soon as possible.

"A simple test can diagnose it. Doctors can give them antibiotics, and they should start to improve relatively soon. And it depends on the clearance of symptoms when children can go back to school or go back to play," said Dr. Patel.

While most people get a whooping cough vaccine as an infant, doctors say if you haven't received one, you can still get it at any age.