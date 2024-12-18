Funding deal with disaster aid unveiled as government shutdown looms; Trump ally Musk opposes it

Elon Musk came out against Speaker Johnson going forward with stopgap government funding bill: 'This bill should not pass'

Will there be a 2024 December US federal government shutdown? Congress unveiled a funding deal Tuesday to avoid it.

Will there be a 2024 December US federal government shutdown? Congress unveiled a funding deal Tuesday to avoid it.

Will there be a 2024 December US federal government shutdown? Congress unveiled a funding deal Tuesday to avoid it.

Will there be a 2024 December US federal government shutdown? Congress unveiled a funding deal Tuesday to avoid it.

WASHINGTON -- Elon Musk, a close ally of President-elect Donald Trump, came out against Speaker Mike Johnson going forward with a stopgap government funding bill on Wednesday, saying, "This bill should not pass."

Johnson was asked about the Tesla CEO's post during an interview on "Fox & Friends." He appeared to not worry about Musk's post influencing the ability of the funding bill to get through both chambers ahead of a partial government shutdown deadline at the end of the day Friday.

"I was communicating with Elon last night. Elon and Vivek [ Ramaswamy ] and I are on a text chain together and I was explaining to them the background of this. Vivek and I talked last night about midnight, and he said 'look I get it.' He said, 'We understand you're in an impossible position,'" Johnson said.

Johnson said Musk and Ramaswamy, the two DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) leaders, are aware of the tough spot the speaker is in with a slim majority and Democratic control of the Senate and White House. DOGE is an outside-of-government (or private) operation.

"We gotta get this done because here's the key. By doing this, we are clearing the decks, and we are setting up for Trump to come in roaring back with the American first agenda. That's what we are going to run with gusto beginning Jan. 3 when we start the new Congress," he said.

Johnson urged for Congress to pass this funding bill "so we don't have a shutdown."

The measure will fund the government through March 14, 2025, at current spending levels.

"We get to March where we can put our fingerprints on the spending. That is where the big changes start," Johnson said.

SEE MORE: 'Total dumpster fire': Republicans fume over speaker's spending plan days from shutdown deadline

The push comes as Republicans and Democrats scramble to pass a bill before government funding expires Friday night.

Johnson, whose speakership has been characterized by beating back criticism from his far-right flank, had originally promised a clean bill that would solely extend current levels of government funding to prevent a shutdown. However, natural disasters and headwinds for farmers, necessitated additional federal spending.

In the end, the bill included $100 billion for recovery efforts from Hurricanes Helene and Milton and another $10 billion for economic assistance for farmers.

Johnson at a press conference said his hands were tied after "acts of God" necessitated additional money.

"It was intended to be, and it was, until recent days, a very simple, very clean [ continuing resolution ] , stopgap funding measure to get us into next year when we have unified government," he said. "We had these massive hurricanes in the late fall, Helene and Milton, and other disasters. We have to make sure that the Americans that were devastated by these hurricanes get the relief they need."

Still, Republican spending hawks cried foul, accusing Johnson of stocking the bill with new spending without any way to pay for it and keeping the bill's creation behind closed doors.

"We're just fundamentally unserious about spending. And as long as you got a blank check, you can't shrink the government. If you can't shrink the government, you can't live free," Texas Rep. Chip Roy said.

Musk, too, mocked the size of the bill.

"Ever seen a bigger piece of pork?" he posted on X, along with a picture of the bill stacked on a desk.