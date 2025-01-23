California woman arrested after 27 dead horses found across multiple properties

A woman has been arrested after authorities discovered 27 dead horses across multiple properties, police said.

On Wednesday, deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office, along with support from Animal Services officers, executed a search warrant in Clements, California, regarding an ongoing animal neglect investigation, according to a statement from the San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office.

During the operation, several malnourished horses were discovered on the premises with limited access to any food or water and approximately 27 deceased horses were located, police said.

Multiple properties were searched during the investigation and animal service officers, along with veterinarians who were at the scene, immediately began to triage and evaluate the condition of the horses.

After thorough assessments, 16 horses were rescued and are now in the care of professionals at the Oakdale Equine Rescue who will ensure they receive proper nutrition, medical attention, and rehabilitation, authorities said. Unfortunately, 4 horses and 1 Bull had to be euthanized due to their extreme neglect. Animal services officers and veterinarians are still currently evaluating additional horses and animals due to the size of the property.

Jan Johnson of Clements was arrested and charged with cruelty to an animal, threatening a public official, criminal threats and possession of a short-barrel shotgun before she was booked into the San Joaquin County jail.

We are committed to protecting the welfare of all animals in our community and will continue to investigate this matter, police said. Thank you to our Deputies and Animal Services team for their dedication and swift action in addressing this situation. We would also like to thank Oakdale Equine Rescue for their incredible support in assisting us with this rescue.