Woman killed in crash by stolen car during police pursuit in Pittsburg, authorities say

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman died in a tragic collision during a police pursuit involving a stolen car early Sunday morning in Pittsburg.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. when a stolen car was fleeing from the California Highway Patrol off Highway 4 and collided with a blue SUV that was unrelated to the chase.

The passenger in the blue SUV died and the driver was taken to the hospital along with the driver of the stolen car.

The suspect driver fleeing from police topped 100 miles per hour at one point. The stolen car eventually exited at Railroad Avenue and crashed into the SUV.

The Contra Costa County DA's office is investigating.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victims, and has already raised more than $29,000 as of Monday morning.